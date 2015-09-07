AJ Lim

Ajlim013

AJ Lim
AJ Lim
  • Save
Ajlim013 invite book drawings flowers custom finished invitations
Download color palette

Custom floral illustrations for a wedding invitation designed by (and for) Charmaine Choi. www.charmainechoi.com

View all tags
Posted on Sep 7, 2015
AJ Lim
AJ Lim

More by AJ Lim

View profile
    • Like