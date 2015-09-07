Omar Borjas

Huawei/Affirm - Landing Page

Huawei/Affirm - Landing Page slider icons design website landing page affirm huawei
Landing page design and development for Huawei promoting its partnership with Affirm. Affirm allows Huawei customers to finance their purchases at checkout and let's them pay it off over time in easy, fixed monthly payments.

This Dribbble shot was featured on: https://visualhierarchy.co/blog/designing-for-the-next-web/
Posted on Sep 7, 2015
