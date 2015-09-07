Ray Mawst

For The Love Of Letterforms

This is the lettering piece I put together for a Ligature Collective lettering competition, celebrating their accomplishment of reaching 50K followers on instagram. At the end of the month, the members of the collective will choose two lettering artists to join the team.

