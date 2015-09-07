South Africa or bust!

Trying something new here - first I used a brush tip marker and then I dropped it into the illustrator machine and this came out!

Also, I'm excited to be volunteering with IVHQ for 2 weeks this December. I'll be teaching/playing sports and games with local children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Thanks!

*** Update 11/21/15: Unfortunately, this trip won't be happening this year due to some unforeseen circumstances. Still, I hope to visit South Africa in the near future.