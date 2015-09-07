Kelsorian

Jesus By The Garden Shed

Kelsorian
Kelsorian
  • Save
Jesus By The Garden Shed sky hills moleskine art jesus religious christian illustration christian designer christian design christianity christian
Download color palette

Back on my Sister-Site, Andrew Kelsall Design a while ago, I started an illustration series entitled The Andrew Kelsall Designer Notebook. Here is an addition that I just completed entitled “Jesus By My Garden Shed".

You can see the full image @ http://www.purechristiangraphicdesign.com/jesus-garden-shed-illustration/

Kelsorian
Kelsorian

More by Kelsorian

View profile
    • Like