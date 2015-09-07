Coppr for iPhone

Introducing "Coppr" — your visual thought editor and journal. Want to share a thought or a witty aphorism with an image? Use Coppr's built-in image search, take a picture, or use one from your camera roll and express yourself. Then, add a snappy line and, voilà, your card is done.

Use Coppr's cards to create, post, and save it to your personal journal's collection. If and when you want, share cards with the world — straight from Coppr to your favorite social network and messenger service.