indxCards for iPhone and iPad

Introducing indxCards: the beautiful, lightweight, easy-to-use notes app for iPhone and iPad. Organized around the idea of notes written on index cards, use it to jot down a great idea, keep track of a favorite quote, or write up a receipe or a to-do list. See thumbnails of your notes, choose among a variety of fonts, select a paper style (lines, square, blank), and then fire off a note via e-mail (HTML-style), social media, or export it as a rich text file.