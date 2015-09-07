Philipp Kuecuekyan

indxCloud for iPhone and iPad

indxCloud for iPhone and iPad
Introducing indxCloud: a beautiful and simple way to access your files in the cloud. From Dropbox to Box, from SharePoint to Microsoft OneDrive — one app lets you view your important content: graphic files, 3D, text, Microsoft Office and Apple iWork documents, and even video — all in one place. indxCloud features a special 3D renderer to display a variety of scientific file formats.

Posted on Sep 7, 2015
