Joe Chisenall

Art Department T-Shirt

Joe Chisenall
Joe Chisenall
  • Save
Art Department T-Shirt 3d pottery graphic flat college vector t-shirt photography art illustration
Download color palette

Here is the finished t-shirt design for my old home away from home. I can't wait to see these bad boys printed.

Ce6573740fcb51c320e60b1ddf774bb9
Rebound of
Art Department Design Slice
By Joe Chisenall
View all tags
Posted on Sep 7, 2015
Joe Chisenall
Joe Chisenall

More by Joe Chisenall

View profile
    • Like