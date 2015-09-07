Jenny Tod

Sugar Mama Bakery Final Logo

The final logo mark for a rebranding project I've been working on for Sugar Mama Bakery in Bloomington, IL.

I utilized the common circular shape seen in the bakery desserts (i.e. pies, cupcakes, cakes, and cookies) and paired it with a whimsical S shape for a unique mark. The heavier, rounded sans serif type for the name and thinner serif for the descriptor provide a nice compliment to the mark.

Rebound of
Sugar Mama Bakery Rebrand Exploration
Posted on Sep 7, 2015
