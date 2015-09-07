Beth Spencer

Max And Nev

I don't watch much TV. But when I do, it's BAD. Catfish is one of my favorite shows, and I sketched Max & Nev last night. Decided to make them little vector men who do what they do.

It was fun making vector chest hair.

