Omar Borjas

Huawei Talkband B2 - Product Landing Page

Omar Borjas
Omar Borjas
  • Save
Huawei Talkband B2 - Product Landing Page wearable design page landing talkband b2 huawei
Download color palette

Product landing page design and development for the Huawei TalkBand B2. Launched in the U.S. June 3rd. 2015, the Huawei TalkBand B2 is a stylish next-generation wearable device designed for smart living, the hybrid device includes automatic activity tracking, sleep monitoring and crystal-clear hands-free calling.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 7, 2015
Omar Borjas
Omar Borjas

More by Omar Borjas

View profile
    • Like