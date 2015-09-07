Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)

Ravioli

Ravioli red green restaurant bar pasta food typography lettering custom logotype logo
Working on several new identities in the field of bars, restaurants, hospitality, tourism... During one of the sessions I got inspired by the famous "ravioli" pasta and it's recognizable shape (google it if you're not familiar with it) so I created this "ravioli serif" thingy :)

Posted on Sep 7, 2015
