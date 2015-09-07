VLAD Stankovic

Konchuuki

Detail of an illustration for an album cover by a Japanese noise musician Merzbow. The limited edition pop-up CD titled ‘Konchuuki’ was released by Essence Music, Brazil.

See the full project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/26896731/KONCHUUKI

Posted on Sep 7, 2015
