Let me introduce an animation for the project sSpace logotype. The rotating shapes represent vrCards, interactive items within the VR interface.

Not exactly what I wanted. At the beginning, these items got to rotate entirely around their central axis (4 sides, not 2). Nevertheless, it is a bit difficult with After Effects to have the right effect with me.

sSpace is an online workstation, ruled by a virtual reality interface (Oculus Rift, Morpheus Project...).

Find the project by clicking on this link

🌏 http://involtag.github.io/sspace/

