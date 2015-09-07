"The Simian" is a poseable wooden figure. It's the first toy in a line of low poly animals. By having swappable limbs you can interchange them with ones of other animals to create your very own special creature. As it's highly articulated you can play with different poses. "The Simian" is made out of wood but the idea is to produce it from different materials in the future. Stay tuned, the next animal is on it's way!