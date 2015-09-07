Sam Dunn

Ouch.

Owwwww, I came off my bike yesterday during London to Brighton after a guy decided to stop harshly in the middle of the road for no apparent reason, I couldn't avoid him and took a tumble to the tarmac.

Other than a few sketches for upcoming things, today has mainly consisted of me whingeing to myself whilst cuddling various fluffy animals!

Thanks to all that donated! £150 for Diabetes UK!

Posted on Sep 7, 2015
