Twitter App Prototype

principle animation prototype flat design flat
My second attempt at prototyping with Principle, showing a profile view of Twitter (almost).

I used only elementary shapes such as circles and rectangles to give an idea, and even though it's a really simple prototype I'm really proud of this.

Posted on Sep 7, 2015
