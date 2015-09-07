Brian Kerr

AMA / Social Feed Concept

Brian Kerr
Brian Kerr
  • Save
AMA / Social Feed Concept framer.js motion design ux ui
Download color palette

Made a quick prototype with Framer.js to test a nav idea. Play with it here: http://share.framerjs.com/j0hi3mq22z7z/

View all tags
Posted on Sep 7, 2015
Brian Kerr
Brian Kerr
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Brian Kerr

View profile
    • Like