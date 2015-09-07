Chrissy Robben

Homepage Concept

Homepage Concept
Website design I worked on while at Prime Concepts. Large sliders, full page homepage design. I really enjoyed trying something completely different than what we were doing with other websites.

Posted on Sep 7, 2015
