Hi there! I've been working as a personal project in the redesign of my own brand (just for fun). For some years now, I've been calling myself as "Victoria Ampersand" (I actually sign my emails with "V&"), because I really love them, and this little obsession has become a recognizable part of me, so I thought about adopting it in my new logo. What do you guys think? Yay or Nay? Haha.

Posted on Sep 7, 2015
