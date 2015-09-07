Leo Rabelo

Verizon Vehicle Website

Leo Rabelo
Leo Rabelo
Hire Me
  • Save
Verizon Vehicle Website android iphone telematics cars vehicle app verizon webdesing web ui website landing page
Download color palette

Design made for Verizon Vehicle, now know as Hum by Verizon.

Leo Rabelo
Leo Rabelo
Digital Creative Director
Hire Me

More by Leo Rabelo

View profile
    • Like