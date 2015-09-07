Valerii Baryshpolets

Leomaze geometric simple maze labyrinth lion
The muzzle of a lion has a stylized geometric shapes resembling a maze.
This design is available for use in many business areas, such as travel agency, law office, cafe, restaurant etc.

Posted on Sep 7, 2015
