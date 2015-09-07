Hello Dribbblers!

There are so many amazing designers in here I was a little (majorly) nervous to upload. But there's a saying I've been utilizing as a recovering perfectionist to "Launch before you're ready" So hello everyone! I'm excited to share shots of my hand lettering and bits of freelance work as it comes along with you all. I'm especially excited for some constructive criticism of my work. It's the best way for me to grow.

Sending a HUGE thank you to Chris Walsh (https://dribbble.com/mojoyasha) for the dribbble invite!