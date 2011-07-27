Tyler Sticka

Moon 2

Moon 2 ramps moon space
Smaller moon to match the title screen planet (will make sense when the game comes out). The shadow on the moon will match the current lunar phase, the background will differ depending on if it's night or day.

Moon
Posted on Jul 27, 2011
