Happy Shopper

Happy Shopper rebound happy shopping smilie
Few seconds of tweaking, but this came to my mind.

See the smilie face? Subliminal positive reinforcement for shopping. Was just a thought...looks great still!

Rebound of
Snuggs Landing - Store section
By Fares Farhan
Posted on Jul 27, 2011
