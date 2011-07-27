Tim Kendall

iOS Mail

Tim Kendall
Tim Kendall
  • Save
iOS Mail ios mail lion
Download color palette

This idea popped into my head last night and I had a little time so here it is! Inspired by the new Mail.app in Lion, this is how I envision a "Lion-ized" version of the iPhone Mail.app would look. Sure it's probably not as practical but I still think it looks sweet. Let me know what you think!

Check out the full view - http://d.pr/gtrj

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2011
Tim Kendall
Tim Kendall

More by Tim Kendall

View profile
    • Like