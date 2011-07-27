Evert Slagter

1020concepts logo concept

1020concepts logo concept logo concept
Working on a new logo concept for 1020concepts. I have the original logo since '04 or '05. Different font-type and more colors. Keeping the swirls for now.

Posted on Jul 27, 2011
