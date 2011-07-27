Jory Raphael

Symbolicons + iPhone

Jory Raphael
Jory Raphael
  • Save
Symbolicons + iPhone symbols icons pixel perfect symbolicons icon symbol simple vector iphone retina
Download color palette

I'm currently working on updating the entire Symbolicons Block set (http://symbolicons.com) to include crisp, redrawn icons scaled for the iPhone and iPad, including 2x retina versions.

315b659cc6670919e04616e18495ddc5
Rebound of
465
By Jory Raphael
View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2011
Jory Raphael
Jory Raphael
I draw (very small) pictures.

More by Jory Raphael

View profile
    • Like