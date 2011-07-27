Mike | Creative Mints

Mill

Hi guys!

I'd love to share one of my favorite projects I've been working on recently. It should be noted that windmills are essentially the oldest machines invented by the humankind so I felt I needed to render the due homage :)

I was mostly interested in classic European windmills that I've seen while traveling in Siberia - the horizontal-axis windmill with elongated wings. It basically took me 80 medium-sized logs, 90 joists and more than 200 elements for the rotor itself to construct it.

The shed I just slapdashed from the leftovers :)

Posted on Jul 27, 2011
