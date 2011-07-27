Hi guys!

I'd love to share one of my favorite projects I've been working on recently. It should be noted that windmills are essentially the oldest machines invented by the humankind so I felt I needed to render the due homage :)

I was mostly interested in classic European windmills that I've seen while traveling in Siberia - the horizontal-axis windmill with elongated wings. It basically took me 80 medium-sized logs, 90 joists and more than 200 elements for the rotor itself to construct it.

The shed I just slapdashed from the leftovers :)