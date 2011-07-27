Chris DeLorenzo

JC business card

Chris DeLorenzo
Chris DeLorenzo
  • Save
JC business card business card
Download color palette

I usually don't post many Johnny Cupcakes related stuff on here for fear of leaking designs and things getting out of hand. But since this is a new business card design I saw no reason to keep it concealed.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2011
Chris DeLorenzo
Chris DeLorenzo

More by Chris DeLorenzo

View profile
    • Like