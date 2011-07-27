Ryan Putnam

It's A Girl!

Ryan Putnam
Ryan Putnam
  • Save
It's A Girl! vector illustrator cigar baby seal typography texture announcement
Download color palette

Found out yesterday we are going to have a girl! Putting together a little announcement for the news.

4cbdf2e9b4716cf2f9998f4580bbfc61
Rebound of
We're Expecting!
By Ryan Putnam
View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2011
Ryan Putnam
Ryan Putnam
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Ryan Putnam

View profile
    • Like