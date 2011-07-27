Kenny Saunders

Tables? Have mercy!

Kenny Saunders
Kenny Saunders
  • Save
Tables? Have mercy! table blue header rows minimal free
Download color palette

Trying to do more design these days. Hope you like it.

Grab the psd at: http://365psd.com/day/2-126/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2011
Kenny Saunders
Kenny Saunders

More by Kenny Saunders

View profile
    • Like