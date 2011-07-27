Oscar Kayzak

Reservation

Reservation date selection calendar icon day month year button drop down web ui
Working on a website design for a hotel chain. Here's a small detail... date selection for quick reservation. Feedback is welcome :)

Posted on Jul 27, 2011
