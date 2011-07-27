Dushan Milic

On the Chopping Block

On the Chopping Block
One of a pile of colour options for an illo about a University getting it's budgets slashed… a clichéd idea to some extent, but t'was requested & I tried to just draw the hell out of it.

Posted on Jul 27, 2011
