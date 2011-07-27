Steinar Ingi Farestveit

Picker

Steinar Ingi Farestveit
Steinar Ingi Farestveit
Hire Me
  • Save
Picker ios ui
Download color palette

Here's a spin on the regular ol' iOS picker.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2011
Steinar Ingi Farestveit
Steinar Ingi Farestveit
Creative Director @Kolibri
Hire Me

More by Steinar Ingi Farestveit

View profile
    • Like