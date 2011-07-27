Veerle Pieters

Filtering

Veerle Pieters
Veerle Pieters
Hire Me
  • Save
Filtering webdesign homepage helvetica neue light icons pink teal beige texture paper filter sidebar stars buttons
Download color palette

Left the pink arrows out and added a subtle shadow effect on the white text in the filter items.

49b238a4d469b39c0c958822782d921a
Rebound of
Logged in
By Veerle Pieters
Veerle Pieters
Veerle Pieters
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Veerle Pieters

View profile
    • Like