Grand Rapids Griffins Branding, Secondary marks
Under my online pseudonym 'Six Zero Branding,' I put together an entire branding suite for the 2011 Grand Rapids Griffins design contest. These are the secondary marks, one with the nameplate, and one without. If I do say so, that's a very 'Six Zero' eye in there, haha.

Posted on Jul 27, 2011
