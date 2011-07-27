Scott Robbins

Grand Rapids Branding Design, mark 1

logo sport vector
Under my online pseudonym 'Six Zero Branding,' I put together an entire branding suite for the 2011 Grand Rapids Griffins design contest. This is the initial design. You'll notice that it incorporates the 'wing' element of the Detroit Redwings mark, their NHL parent club. Still torn as far as my favorite one... what do you think?

Posted on Jul 27, 2011
