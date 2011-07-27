Grand Rapids Branding Design, mark 1

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Under my online pseudonym 'Six Zero Branding,' I put together an entire branding suite for the 2011 Grand Rapids Griffins design contest. This is the initial design. You'll notice that it incorporates the 'wing' element of the Detroit Redwings mark, their NHL parent club. Still torn as far as my favorite one... what do you think?