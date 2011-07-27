Joe Bosack

C-D

Joe Bosack
Joe Bosack
  • Save
C-D football sport sports cd
Download color palette

This logo came to mind recently while working on another project, it's one of my personal favorites. Columbus Destroyers done in conjunction with Nike and the old AFL.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2011
Joe Bosack
Joe Bosack

More by Joe Bosack

View profile
    • Like