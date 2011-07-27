Nimax

Ostankino Tower 1:491 scale.

Ostankino Tower 1:491 scale.
Ostankino Tower is the tallest tower in Europe and 3rd tallest in the world. It's 540 meters in height. Website design for this tower has become one of the most important and interesting project for us.

http://www.nimax.ru/portfolio/work/169.html

Jul 27, 2011
We help companies benefit from digital technologies
