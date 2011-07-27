Daniel Lindskog

Where Eagles Dare

Daniel Lindskog
Daniel Lindskog
  • Save
Where Eagles Dare sketch
Download color palette

Hohenwerfen Castle as seen in the movie Where Eagles Dare.
Will be a stop on the Corso Quest starting next week!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2011
Daniel Lindskog
Daniel Lindskog

More by Daniel Lindskog

View profile
    • Like