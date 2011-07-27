Alex Tass, logo designer

Kudos Beach 2011 logo on flyer design

Kudos Beach 2011 logo on flyer design sun logo branding kudos beach beach bar beach club electronic music colorful posters flyers design summer bar creative logo design logo designer logotype type typography typographic
The 2011 update of the Kudos Beach logo used on a flyer. More available here http://www.nocturn.ro/print/kudos-beach-2011.html

Rebound of
kudos beach - logo design treatment 2011
Hello! I am Alex, freelance logo & identity designer.
