Simplified Mobile Navigation

We know, we know—our mobile navigation list was getting long. We believe that mobile sites shouldn't have reduced functionality, so we kept everything in the menu. The problem, of course, was that the list was kind of a pain to scroll.

Our new mobile navigation displays only the top-level items by default. We noticed that nearly all of our sub-menus simply listed functionality that was already accessible elsewhere on the top-level page. Mobile navigation is precious real estate, so we simplified and removed them.

Two exceptions remained—the "More" menu (known on the full-sized website as the "…" menu) and the Profile menu. The sub-navigation items there were not available on a top level pages, so we put those sub-menus a tap away.

We hope this gives you an easier mobile browsing experience.

Posted on Sep 2, 2015
