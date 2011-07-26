Tim Jurgensen

Segue Logo Idea 002

Tim Jurgensen
Tim Jurgensen
  • Save
Segue Logo Idea 002 logo
Download color palette

A slightly different take on the "S" icon.

573c3dec3b1ff6189059d4d97be1eea3
Rebound of
Segue Logo Idea 001
By Tim Jurgensen
View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2011
Tim Jurgensen
Tim Jurgensen

More by Tim Jurgensen

View profile
    • Like