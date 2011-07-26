Tim Jurgensen

Segue Logo Idea 001

Tim Jurgensen
Tim Jurgensen
  • Save
Segue Logo Idea 001 logo
Download color palette

This is a logo idea for a young adults ministry. I have an alternate version that I'll be posting as a rebound.

I'm the new graphic designer for a church, so I'll probably be posting a lot of ministry-related projects.

Thanks for any feedback.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2011
Tim Jurgensen
Tim Jurgensen

More by Tim Jurgensen

View profile
    • Like