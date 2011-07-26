Will Jardine

Alien Sketch

Will Jardine
Will Jardine
sketch alien drawing ufo
After we watched Cloverfield, Heather and I tried drawing the monster from memory. For Super 8 we did the same dumb little exercise.

Posted on Jul 26, 2011
Will Jardine
Will Jardine

