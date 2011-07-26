Jamie Lawson / Poly Studio

Album Artwork (Lion) TCK

Album Artwork (Lion) TCK music illustration design artwork record animals lion typography two crown king
Here's a quick look at the fully realized TCK album art, featuring Jacqui Oakley's amazing lion! Cheeck out more at http://polystudio.ca/work/two-crown-king/ & http://jacquioakley.com/lion-album-artwork

Rebound of
Lion (album artwork)
By Jacqui Oakley
