Anja Schütz

Day at the Lake

Anja Schütz
Anja Schütz
  • Save
Day at the Lake 1930s birthday party
Download color palette

The beginning stages of a poster I am designing as a gift for an annual birthday party on a lake. Nothing about this image is final (color, etc.), but I like how it looks and want to share it before I change everything.
PS: That's me in the suit! I was inspired by the lighting in an image she took of me.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2011
Anja Schütz
Anja Schütz

More by Anja Schütz

View profile
    • Like