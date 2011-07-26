Jim McKendree

Elevator

Elevator icon mark logo 3d vector elevator
Download color palette

This was a 2-color mark for an elevator company that was not approved. It was my favorite out of the bunch, you like?

Posted on Jul 26, 2011
art + design

